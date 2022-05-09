After Madrid title, injured Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Italian Open

After the victory at the Madrid Open 2022, the new world number 6 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.

The Spanish teenager defeated Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back in Madrid, before thrashing Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final for his fourth title of the year.

Alcaraz hurt his ankle during the quarterfinal win over compatriot Nadal.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz's place in the Rome draw would be taken by Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori, who will open against Cristian Garin in the second round.

Rome organisers later also confirmed the withdrawal of former world number one Naomi Osaka due to a left ankle injury. Nuria Parrizas Diaz will take Osaka's spot in the draw as a lucky loser and will face Sara Sorribes Tormo.

( With inputs from ANI )

