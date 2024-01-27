"Age is just a number": Jay Shah congratulates Rohan Bopanna on historic Australian Open win

New Delhi [India], January 27 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday congratulated tennis star Rohan Bopanna on winning the Australian Open doubles title and creating a record for becoming the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era of tennis.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and Matthew Ebden overwhelmed Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 to clinch the Australian Open men's doubles crown at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Hailing the Australian Open champion, the BCCI Secretary said Bopanna has again proved that age is just a number.

"@rohanbopanna, at 43 years of age, achieves a historic milestone as the oldest man to secure a Grand Slam doubles title, showcasing his enduring skill on the esteemed platform. The player proves that age is just a number, attaining a remarkable feat in the world of doubles tennis. #AusOpen," Shah posted on X.

In the summit clash, Bopanna and Ebden dominated on serve throughout the one-hour, 40-minute match, winning 80 per cent (40/50) of games with their first delivery and not facing a break point to top off a fantastic week.

Bopanna is the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. On Monday, he will become the oldest top-ranked player in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

This was Bopanna's second Grand Slam triumph, his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

