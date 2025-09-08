Alcaraz climbs back to number one for first time since 2023 after US Open win

New York [US], September 8 : Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz sealed his spot at the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time since 2023 following his triumph over arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the final of the US Open.

Alcaraz, a six-time major champion now, will kickstart his fifth stint as world number one and his 37th overall week at the top. Alcaraz was ahead of Sinner in ATP Live Rankings (which decides the ATP Finals competitors) at the tournament start, and now, with a hard-fought 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory on Sunday over the Italian in the final, he has made it to the top of the ATP Rankings as well.

In 2022, Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to not only capture his first major title, but also become the youngest number one at the age of 19 years and four months. His rise continued over the years, bringing him several titles and accolades, bringing him back to the top in a winner-takes-all clash against Sinner on Sunday. His rivalry with the Italian is shaping upto to be something that generations would want to watch closely, no matter what.

Sinner, who became the first Italian to clinch the top spot in June 2024, held the spot for 65 successive weeks, with his debut at the top ranking fourth-longest in history, after Roger Federer (237), Jimmy Connors (160) and Lleyton Hewitt (75), as per ATP's official website.

Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, was a former world number one himself in 2003, after he reached the US Open final. In that season, he had also clinched his lone Grand Slam title, the French Open.

At 19, Alcaraz became the youngest man to secure the year-end ATP World Number one honour back in 2022, now with a tour-leading 61 wins and seven titles this year, Alcaraz is in position to regain the prestigious honour again.

