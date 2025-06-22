Alcaraz secures Queens Club Championships title, beats Lehecka

London [UK], June 22 : Young Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz continued his hot run this year, capturing his fifth title of the season, beating Jiri Lehecka in the final of the Queen's Club Championships on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard produced a 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 triumph, securing his 21st tour-level title and second at Queens Club, after securing one on his debut two years back. This was Lehecka's first-ever grass final, and he held his own, but Alcaraz's class was too much to handle.

Speaking as quoted by ATP's official website after the match, "This tournament is special to me. I came without expectation, just to play good tennis and get used to the grass. I was lucky to have a lot of friends and family here that made me feel really comfortable on and off the court."

Alcaraz secured his win in two hours and eight minutes, becoming just the fifth among active players to have four or more grass-court titles after Novak Djokovic (8), Matteo Berrettini (4), Taylor Fritz (4) and Nicolas Mahut (4). The two-time defending Wimbledon champion will be heading into the tournament with a 18-match win streak, his longest.

After an opening round loss to David Goffin at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami, Alcaraz has reasserted himself in the sport, having a record of 27-1 since then and title victories at Monte Carlo, Rome, French Open and Queens Club. He has also extended his lead over second-placed Jannik Sinner in ATP Live Race To Turin to 2,240 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor