Anahat Singh falls short against Gina Kennedy in Canadian Women's Open semi-finals

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh's remarkable Canadian Women's Open 2025 campaign ended with a semi-final defeat to England's world No. 10 Gina Kennedy, at Brookfield Place in Toronto on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Anahat Singh, 43rd in the PSA World Rankings, lost to Kennedy, also the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 12-10) in 30 minutes, as per Olympics.com.

Earlier at the PSA Silver event, Anahat Singh ended world No. 7 Tinne Gilis' title defence in the quarter-finals on Tuesday with a 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-9) win. It was Anahat's first win against a top-10 player.

Kennedy's experience and skill proved too much for the 17-year-old Indian sensation, who had earlier stunned world No. 7 Tinne Gilis and world No. 20 Melissa Alves to reach the semis.

The Englishwoman heaped high praise on her teenage opponent after the match.

"She (Anahat Singh) has had a great tournament this week, and I said to my coach back home that she's such a natural squash player, you can't coach that deceptive swing that she has and how she moves the ball around. She was maybe a little tired from the week, which is to be expected," Kennedy said after the match.

Singh made history in August as the first Indian woman to reach a PSA World Tour Copper-level final at the NSW Squash Bega Open 2025 in Australia. Unfortunately, an ankle injury forced her to withdraw during the title clash, denying her the chance to claim the trophy.

Singh claimed a bronze medal at the World Junior Squash Championships 2025 in Cairo, Egypt, ending India's 15-year drought for an individual medal at the under-19 event. Anahat Singh also won the Asian senior titles in women's and mixed doubles earlier this year and made her senior World Championship debut in Chicago.

