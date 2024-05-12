Andrey Rublev rallies past Marcos Giron to reach third round of Italian Open

Rome [Italy], May 12 : Andrey Rublev scripted a fine comeback victory against the American Marcos Giron to reach the third round of the ongoing Italian Open.

Giron served for the match against the World No. 6, but Rublev rallied to a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 triumph.

"I was super angry with myself that I left a lot of emotions out today, and was thinking that, 'It's over and I deserve to lose'. I was thinking it was over and thinking again I had a lot of chances, and I couldn't make it because of my emotions. And somehow I was able to start the game really well [when my opponent served for the match] and little by little I was able to recover, so I was really lucky," Rublev said as quoted by ATP.

Giron rallied from a breakdown in the decider and broke serve again at 4-4, but he did not win a point when he served for the match. Having scored six of his nine break points, Rublev wrapped up the win after two hours and 24 minutes clash.

The Russian will next play Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who knocked out countryman Arthur Fils 7-5, 6-3.

In the last match of the day on centre court, 10th seed Holger Rune defeated local favourite Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-4.

Nardi has previous experience against great players, having upset Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells earlier this year. Despite battling courageously in front of his Italian fans, he was unable to defeat Rune.

According to Infosys ATP Stats, the Dane saved all six break points he faced before winning in one hour and 42 minutes. He will next face 17th seed Sebastian Baez, with whom he has a 2-1 ATP Head2Head edge.

