Andy Murray to team up with Emma Raducanu in Wimbledon mixed doubles

London [UK], July 3 : A two-time champion Andy Murray will team up with Emma Raducanu as wild cards in this year's Wimbledon mixed doubles event.

Raducanu and Murray received a wild card into the mixed doubles competition. The mixed doubles event is scheduled to begin on Friday.

Murray was forced to withdraw from the singles draw due to a back injury, although he has since added the men's doubles event with brother Jamie and the mixed doubles tournament with Raducanu.

There's plenty of excitement about this pairing 🤩 Tap the article below to read about Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu entering the mixed doubles draw at The Championships 👇#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2024

Raducanu has advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon singles competition. She and Murray will be hoping that combining their two generations of British celebrity would result in a successful run in the mixed doubles competition.

"I think the biggest advice is just how he's always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people. I haven't really spoken to him so much," said Raducanu on Monday, when several British stars were asked about their reflections on Murray's standout career as quoted by ATP.

"I think for me it's just like watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he's so on it to the minute. I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up, he's there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples," she added.

Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai will be Murray and Raducanu's first opponents in London. They have also been drawn into the same part of the draw as top seeds Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez. Ebden and Perez, two Australians, start their campaign against Asia Muhammad and Andres Molteni.

Lyudmyla Kichenok and Mate Pavic, the defending champions and third seeds, are also included in the top half of the draw. They are paired with fifth seeds Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the quarterfinals. Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus, the second seeds, lead the bottom half of the draw. In their first-round encounter, the Kiwi pair faces Harri Heliovaara and Gabriela Dabrowski.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor