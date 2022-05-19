Archisa, Naba score upset wins, to clash for title in AITA CS7 U-14 tourney

Bengaluru, May 19 Giant-killers Archisa Ghosh and Naba Nishan scored upset victories to march into the girls' final in the AITA Champions Series (CS7) U-14 tennis tournament being played at the SAT Sports Academy courts.

In the semi-finals played here on Thursday, Archisa shocked the top seed Disha Kumar 6-3, 7-6(2) while Naba showed fourth seed Thanu Vishwas the door with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

In the boys' category, Anurag Shourya's run was finally halted by eighth-seed Balaganesh Patel but not before Anurag had given the fancied player a run for his money before going down 3-6, 6-1, 10-12.

Results (seeding in prefix, states unless Karnataka in brackets)

Boys' U-14 (semi-finals): 8-Balaganesh Patel bt Anurag Shourya Kallambella 6-3, 1-6, 12-10; 2-Diganth M bt 6-Shreyanth M 7-5, 6-3.

Girls' U-14 (semi-finals): Archisha Ghosh bt 1-Disha Kumar 6-3, 7-6(2); Naba Nishan bt 4-Thanu Vishwas 6-2, 6-2.

