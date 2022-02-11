Argentina Open: Diego Schwartzman enters QFs, Fabio Fognini downs Pedro Martinez

In the round of 16 clash on Thursday, defending champion Diego Schwartzman defeated Jaume Munar to enter the QFs of the Argentina Open 2022.

The second-seed defeated the Spaniard by 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in 2 hours and 23 minutes. The match was very close, but the Argentine made a big difference in both tie-breaks, playing at a high level.

His next rival will be Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (107th), who defeated Serbian Miomi Kecmanovic (64th) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Cerundolo for the second consecutive year entered the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, Fabio Fognini reached the quarter-finals at a tour-level event for the first time since April, overcoming Pedro Martinez 6-4, 7-6(5).

The Italian advanced to the final at the ATP 250 event in 2014 and set the wheels in motion for another deep run this week against the Spaniard.

The fourth seed struck the ball with great depth as he outmanoeuvred Martinez with his heavy topspin groundstrokes to advance after two hours and five minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

