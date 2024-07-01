Aryna Sabalenka pulls out of Wimbledon due to shoulder injury

London [UK], July 1 : World No.3 Aryna Sabalenka has opted to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury, the Grand Slam organisers announced on Monday.

Sabalenka will be replaced by lucky loser Erika Andreeva in the draw to face Emina Bektas in the first round.

"Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won't be able to play The Championships this year. I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I'll be back stronger than ever next year," Sabalenka said in a post on X.

A little more than a week ago, Sabalenka withdrew from her Berlin quarterfinal match against Anna Kalinskaya due to a shoulder ailment. She disclosed to the media on Saturday that the teres major muscle was injured and that she was still "not 100 per cent fit." The Australian Open winner claimed she could not serve without experiencing agony.

On Monday morning, Sabalenka worked out at Wimbledon but decided to withdraw after that. This is the first Grand Slam competition she has missed due to an injury in her career.

The past two times Sabalenka competed at the All England Club, she reached the semifinals. With a shoulder ailment, Sabalenka withdrew from the Berlin Ladies Open quarterfinal a little over a week ago during the opening set.

She reported having a "very frustrating" muscular injury.

Earlier in the day No. 22 seeded, Ekaterina Alexandrova also pulled out of the competition citing illness. She was due to face Emma Raducanu on Centre Court; the Briton will now play lucky loser Renata Zarazua instead.

