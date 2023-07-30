Atlanta Open: Taylor Fritz beats JJ Wolf in all-American clash, reaches final

Atlanta [US], July 30 : World No.9 Taylor Fritz defeated countryman J.J. Wolf 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals clash of the ongoing Atlanta Open and advanced to his 11th tour-level final.

Both players wowed the audience with their power tennis, and they were ready to start points off strong with first-strike tennis. However, on a scorching day in Atlanta, Fritz's dependability and performance in the crucial moments were what separated him from the competition.

Fritz increased his season record against Top 50 players to 17-9 with a victory in their first ATP Head2Head matchup versus Wolf. On Sunday, he will compete for his sixth ATP Tour championship and fourth on hard courts against Aleksandar Vukic, a first-time tour-level finalist.

Fritz will rely on the support of the American supporters to get him over the finish line regardless of the opponent.

"It was really solid. I served well the whole match. Whenever I was in trouble I played a lot of good points. I just did what I was supposed to do and didn't really give him much," ATP quoted Fritz as saying.

"It's been great having all the support this week. It's so hot, so it's such a good effort for all these people to come out and support, even in this heat. So I appreciate all the love and I hope we'll bring it in the final," he said during his on-court interview.

Vukic defeated Ugo Humbert, the seventh seed, by scores of 3-6, 7-6(2), and 7-5 to carry on his impressive run. The Australian, who was competing in his first ATP Tour semifinal, exploded after launching a vital return winner at 0-1 in the second-set tie-break, which triggered a run of five straight points.

"I was getting totally outplayed. He was destroying me and I kind of just relaxed and went for it. I was down 0/1, a mini-break in that tie-break and just kind of went for the return and felt the momentum, felt the crowd and just kind of used it. I broke in the first game of the third and had a little hiccup but recovered, and I couldn't be happier," Vukic said post-match.

Vukic finished with 34 winners, including 17 aces. In the final set, he found himself behind 4-5, but he battled through the next three games with just two points lost, finishing off the victory with a commanding hold at love.

The Atlanta crowd encouraged the 27-year-old underdog on his comeback. In the championship match against Fritz, the hometown favourite, he anticipates another boisterous crowd.

