Australian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden storm into men's doubles final

Melbourne [Australia], January 25 : The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden sealed a spot in the men's doubles final of the Australian Open with a victory over ZZ Zhang and Tomas Machac in a tight three-set match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

The Indo-Aussie pair of Bopanna and Ebden dominated the first set over China's Zhang and Czech's Machac and won it 6-3. However, in the second set, their opponents made a solid comeback and sealed it 3-6.

But in the end, Bopanna-Ebden made a comeback and won the third set 7-6 to book their spot in the final of the Australian Open.

Following the win against Zhang and Machac, Bopanna and Ebden have reached two consecutive finals in Grand Slams, having reached the final of the 2023 US Open as well.

Star India tennis player Rohan Bopanna became the oldest World No. 1 in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings following his win in the men's doubles quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

The 43-year-old Indian paired up with Australia's Matthew Ebden against the Argentinian duo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the quarterfinal round. Bopanna and Ebden clinched a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Gonzalez and Molteni on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old secured the top spot in the ATP rankings and became the oldest World No. 1 after surpassing Rajeev Ram of the USA, who held the first place at the age of 38 in October 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor