Australian Open: Swiatek, Keys, Emma advance to quarterfinals

Melbourne [Australia], January 20 : Number two seed Iga Swiatek made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Sunday with an easy win over Eva Lys.

Swiatek wrapped the match in 59 minutes, demolishing Eva 6-0, 6-1 to secure her spot in the Australian Open quarters for the second time, as per WTA website.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has dropped just 11 games in four matches so far, with seven of them coming against Katerina Siniakova in the first round.

The Poland star stays in contention to knock world number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka next Monday from the top spot. Sabalenka will have to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals to stay ahead of Swiatek. But if Swiatek manages to win the quarterfinal, Sabalenka will have to move to the final. If both meet in the title clash, it would have both the trophy and world number one spot at stake.

Swiatek's next challenge in the quarterfinals will be number eight seed Emma Navarro, who downed the ninth-seed Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 in the fourth round to secure her third successive quarterfinal spot in a Grand Slam.

In the other match, the number 19 seed Madison Keys also advanced to her fourth Australian Open quarterfinals with a win over number six seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Keys managed to shake off a setback in the second set, toppling the 2023 Australian Open finalist in one hour and 49 minutes. With this, Keys' record against Rybakina has improved to 3-2.

Keys's next challenge will be the number 28 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, who eased past Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 in Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor