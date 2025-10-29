Bengaluru gears up for a blockbuster tennis season with trio of marquee events

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 : Tennis lovers across the city are in for a treat as Bengaluru gears up for a spectacular season of world-class tennis. The SM Krishna Tennis Stadium will see a trio of marquee events beginning with the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs, scheduled between November 14 and 16, 2025, followed by the Bengaluru Open in January, and the ITF W100 event to take place later in 2026.

Speaking on the development, Priyank M Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka & Vice President, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said, "These are exciting times for tennis in Karnataka. Very few cities have the opportunity to host events of this scale, and it is a special moment for Bengaluru to welcome some of the world's best players. I urge fans to come out, fill the stands, and show their support. It's not every day you get to experience world-class tennis at your doorstep."

Addressing a media gathering on Wednesday, Maheshwar Rao IAS, Commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority, Secretary, KSLTA said, "Bengaluru has earned its place on the global tennis map, and this upcoming season is another milestone in that journey. Hosting the Billie Jean King Cup, the Bengaluru Open, and the ITF W100 showcases our city's ability to bring together world-class talent and passionate fans. We look forward to seeing Bengaluru turn out in full strength to support Team India and celebrate this festival of tennis."

Chethan R IPS, Commissioner, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka, further added, "This is the first time we are hosting this event, and I am sure it will be a huge motivator not only for our professional tennis players but aspiring athletes as well. This is a great development for women's tennis in the region, and for tennis lovers, this is a great chance to watch world-class tennis right here in Bengaluru."

Anticipation is building rapidly as the teams prepare to touch down in Bengaluru, with Slovenia arriving on the 7th and the Netherlands on November 9, as they vie for a coveted spot in the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

Team India comprises Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Prarthana Thombare and Riya Bhatia while Slovenia's team includes Tamara Zidansek, Kaja Juvan, Dalila Jakupovic, and Nika Radisic. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will feature Suzan Lamens, Arantxa Rus, Anouk Koevermans, and Demi Schuurs.

Season passes for the Billie Jean King Cup begin at INR 600, while day passes start at Rs 200, offering fans the opportunity to witness world-class women's tennis at accessible prices. Tickets can be purchased here: https://ticketgenie.in/ticket/Billie-Jean-King-Cup-Playoffs-2025

Following the Billie Jean King Cup, the Bengaluru Open will reaffirm the city's position as a premier destination for tennis in India. As an ATP Challenger 125 event with a prize purse of USD 235,000, the tournament attracts some of the world's best emerging talents while offering Indian players vital exposure and ATP ranking opportunities. The momentum will continue with the ITF W100, which will serve as another landmark in Bengaluru's tennis calendar.

The Billie Jean King Cup - formerly known as the Federation Cup (1963-1995) and Fed Cup (1995-2020) - was launched in 1963 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The Billie Jean King Cup, which was named in September 2020 to honour and celebrate the former World No. 1 Billie Jean King, is the world's largest annual women's international team sports competition in terms of the number of nations that compete. The men's equivalent of the Billie Jean King Cup is the Davis Cup.

The World Group comprises eight nations, and the United States are the most successful nation in the history of the competition. 2025 marks the first time that India will host Billie Jean King Cup play-off matches. India has never made it to the World Group of the Billie Jean King Cup. The Indian tennis team sealed its berth after finishing second at the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group 1 in April in Pune, Maharashtra.

The ITF W100 event will return to Bengaluru for its fifth edition, with dates to be announced soon. The tournament reinforces Bengaluru's position as a leading centre for women's tennis. The previous edition was not only the biggest-ever ITF event in India, but also the largest ITF World Tennis Tour event globally during the first quarter of 2025. The winner will receive 100 WTA ranking points, while the tournament offers a prize purse of USD 100,000, sponsored by the KPB Trust.

Germany's Tatjana Maria was the singles champion in the previous edition, while the American pair Jessi Annie and Jessica Failla captured the doubles title.

The KPB Family Trust is a family office investment company committed to supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses. Led by P Balraj, the Trust has been promoting women's tennis in association with the KSLTA since 2021.

The Bengaluru Open returning for its landmark 10th edition, is an important part of the ATP Challenger Tour. Following its 2025 upgrade to an ATP Challenger 125 event from ATP 100 in previous editions, the marquee competition now offers a total prize purse of over USD 200,000, attracting top players from around the world. The winner earns 125 ATP ranking points.

The Bengaluru Open has always been a happy hunting ground for Indian athletes. Previous winners include Sumit Nagal, who won the singles crown in 2017, and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who emerged triumphant the following year. In doubles, Ramkumar Ramanathan has claimed the title three times, twice with Saketh Myneni and once with Purav Raja, while Divij Sharan secured the inaugural edition's doubles crown alongside Mikhail Elgin. In the most recent edition, India's Anirudh Chandrasekar teamed up with Chinese Taipei's Ray Ho to capture the men's doubles title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor