Bengaluru Open is one of best challenger tournaments in world: India ace Sumit Nagal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 : International tennis is set to return to the city with Sumit Nagal, currently India's No. 1-ranked singles player, leading the home challenge at the landmark 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open, one of the most prestigious ATP Challenger tournaments in the international calendar. The marquee event is scheduled to begin today at the iconic SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, according to a release.

Widely regarded as one of India's most accomplished singles players in recent times, Nagal brings a wealth of experience into the 2026 edition. His career highlights include representing India at the Olympic Games, serving as a mainstay of the Davis Cup team for over a decade, and reaching a career-high ATP singles ranking in the Top 100. He has clinched multiple ATP Challenger titles and recorded several ATP Tour victories, and is on the verge of becoming the first Indian singles player in more than two decades to win a main-draw match at the Australian Open.

Ahead of the Bengaluru Open, Nagal had been focusing on building fitness and rhythm.

"For me, preparation is key," he said, as quoted from a release.

"Arriving early, understanding the conditions and spending more time on the court make a big difference, especially at the start of the year," he added.

As his international career progressed, Bengaluru emerged as a city of growing significance in Nagal's journey.

Reflecting on his connection with the city, he said, "This city means a lot to me. My professional career really started here. I trained in Bengaluru early on, and many of my most important milestones have come on these courts."

The Bengaluru Open has been a defining chapter in Nagal's journey. He clinched his first ATP Challenger title at the event in 2017, a breakthrough moment he still regards as pivotal.

"Winning that title here gave me belief. It showed me that I belonged at this level and that I could compete consistently," he recalled.

"I've said it earlier, and I'll repeat it -the Bengaluru Open is one of the best Challenger tournaments in the world that I have played," Nagal added.

Beyond results, Bengaluru has remained a preferred base for training and competition.

"It's not just about tennis, I have great memories here, good friends, and it's always been a very comfortable place for me to prepare. The atmosphere is relaxed, the people are welcoming, and the support you get as a player is special," he expressed.

Organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), the landmark 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open will be held from 5th to 10th January 2026 at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru. A prominent fixture on the ATP Challenger Tour, the tournament offers a total prize purse of USD 225,000 and awards 125 ATP ranking points to the singles champion, underscoring its growing stature on the international tennis calendar.

