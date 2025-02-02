"Boys peaked at the right time": Rajpal reflects on Mukund, Ramkumar's wins at Davis Cup on Day 01

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Indian Davis Cup captain Rohit Rajpal on Saturday showered praise on Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan for their win on the first day of the Davis Cup 2025 and said that they peaked at the right moment.

India made a strong start to their Davis Cup 2025 campaign on Saturday, taking a 2-0 lead over Togo on the opening day of the World Group I playoffs at the DLTA Complex.

Mukund Sasikumar and Ramkumar Ramanathan put in commanding performances to win their respective singles ties, bringing Team India to the cusp of a victory, a DLTA release said.

Speaking to ANI, Rohit Rajpal said that both Mukund and Ramkumar played very well against Togo. He added that the game looked easy because the Indians "peaked" at the right moment.

"I think the boys played very, very well today and the whole purpose was to get in early, like I said, and get them sharp. The coach and the support team have done a great job. We've been working very, very hard. So, it all came together. The boys peaked at the right time, and that's why it looked so easy. Because both the guys played really, well...," Rohit told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Indian Davis Cup team coach Ashutosh Singh reflected on the match on Saturday and said that everything went according to plan.

"Everything went according to the plan, and it's all about trying to control the controllables. You know, just focus on our preparations. In the eight days that we had for practice, we executed a lot of strategies and got the preparation done. The boys did well today, and brought it all together on the court...," Ashutosh Singh told ANI.

Mukund secured a decisive victory over Liova Ajavon in the opening match, setting the tone for India's campaign with a 1-0 lead before Ramkumar doubled India's advantage with a dominant win over Thomas Setodji, much to the delight of the Indian fans at the DLTA Complex, who waved tricolour flags, roared their support for every point won, and created an electric atmosphere that fueled the Indian players' performances.

