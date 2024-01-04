Brisbane International: Azarenka makes quarterfinals, faces Ostapenko next

Brisbane, Jan 4 Two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka advanced to the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International with a 7-5, 6-2 win over France's Clara Burel.

Eighth-seeded Azarenka, the World No.23, needed 1 hour and 33 minutes to end a firm challenge from 22-year-old Burel, a former junior World No.1 now ranked No.56, in their first-ever meeting, WTA reports.

The 34-year-old is through to the quarterfinals at the tournament for the fifth time in her career. Azarenka won titles in Brisbane in 2009 and 2016, and was also a finalist in 2014.

Two-time Australian Open titlist Azarenka will now face another Grand Slam champion, No.3 seed Jelena Ostapenko, in the quarterfinals.

Ostapenko advanced by overcoming No.16 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in 2 hours and 17 minutes on Thursday.

Ostapenko snapped Pliskova’s 10-match winning streak at the Brisbane International. Pliskova, who defeated former World No.1 Naomi Osaka in the second round, is a three-time Brisbane champion, including at the two most recent editions of the tournament in 2019 and 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor