Brisbane International: Djokovic eases past local favourite Rinky in opener

Brisbane [Australia], December 31 : Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic was off to a good start at the ongoing Brisbane International on Tuesday, securing a win over local favourite Rinky Hijikata in his first tour-level singles match since October.

Djokovic, the top-seeded player in the competition, eased passed Rinky by 6-3, 6-3 in 75 minutes, as per ATP. The 37-year-old was clean in his striking from the baseline and precise in his serving.

Following the match, he was quoted by ATP's official website as saying, "I always expect myself to do well on the court. A win is a win. To start the new season with a win is very important. I think Hijikata deserves a great round of applause for his performance tonight, he was really good. He made me work, definitely, for the win tonight."

Djokovic won 81 per cent of his points behind his first serve against his opponent, who battled well but lacked the weapon to overcome his champion opponent's solid defence.

As he wrapped a win, Djokovic said that he has plans to celebrate the New Year with his family, saying, "We will definitely celebrate the new year, we have some plans. My family is here. My kids are excited to go past their bedtime. We are going to watch I guess one of many fireworks displays tonight here in Brisbane."

Wishing the crowd on the occasion, Djokovic said, "Happy New Year in advance to everyone. It is a special evening. Last year I played a match at the United Cup in Perth just before midnight, and again here in Brisbane, so it is kind of a tradition now happening each year. Thanks for choosing to come and spend New Year's Eve on the court here with us, we appreciate it."

During the second round, Djokovic will be playing against Gael Monfils, who has a poor record of 0-19 against Djokovic. Djokovic is chasing his 100th tour-level title.

