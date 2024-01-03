Brisbane International: Sabalenka beats Bronzetti, races to Round of 16

Brisbane, Jan 3 World no.2 Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Lucia Bronzetti from Italy in the second round of the Brisbane International, clinching the match in a mere 58 minutes with a commanding scoreline of 6-3, 6-0.

Sabalenka's victorious Brisbane debut extended her Australian winning streak to 12. Last year, the 25-year-old went undefeated to sweep the titles in Adelaide and the Australian Open, where she captured her first major title.

"I'm super happy to play in front of fans here in Australia. They're amazing. I'm not focusing on the record I'm making right now. I'm just focusing on myself and bringing my best tennis in every match I play," Sabalenka was quoted by WTA.

Facing the 52nd-ranked Bronzetti in her first match of the season, Sabalenka broke open the match with a break to 4-2 in the opening set. She proceeded to win 8 of the next nine games, overpowering Bronzetti to lay down a marker on her season.

She fired eight aces in the match and saved the one break point she faced.

Sabalenka will face either Danielle Collins or Zhu Lin next.

