Cameron Norrie stuns World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Paris [France], October 29 : World No. 1 and Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz suffered a defeat in the second round of the ongoing Paris Masters 2025 as he lost to Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Tuesday.

After dropping the first set 4-6, the left-handed Brit recovered to take the next two, 6-3, 6-4, turning the match around and closing out the best player in the world, putting an end to the Spaniard's 17-match Masters 1000 winning streak.

Alcaraz tallied 54 unforced errors as he was seen struggling with his timing and footwork. He was also seen discussing the court conditions with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after dropping the second set.

A jubilant Norrie said of this win, as quoted by Olympics.com, "Massive. So big for me. To get a win like this, it's the biggest win of my career, my first win over the world No. 1 and probably the most confident player in the world right now."

Alcaraz spoke to reporters following the match, sharing his frustration with his performance. "It's one of the worst matches of the year in terms of feelings," the player said as quoted by Olympics.com.

Alcaraz referenced his 2025 Miami defeat to David Goffin, which he said was a "physical issue," but here, "it was different. I didn't feel the ball well at any moment," he said.

"My ideas were obvious, as were my goals. But today, even in the first set, although I won it, I felt like I could do much better than I had. I tried to improve in the second set. It was the opposite: I played even worse," the 22-year-old added.

The Olympic silver medallist came into the Paris Masters with 11,340 points, but following today's exit, he stands at 11,240 points in the live ranking, while No.2 Jannik Sinner follows him with 10,510.

Alcaraz has held the top spot for 44 weeks, but that could soon change.

Italy's Sinner now has the opportunity to regain the No. 1 ranking if he's able to secure the Paris Masters win, while Alcaraz will no doubt put his focus on the ATP Finals in Turin in two weeks, where he'll have the opportunity to regain lost points.

