Carlos Alcaraz to miss Davis Cup 2025 final 8 after sustaining muscular edema injury

New Delhi (India), November 18 : Carlos Alcaraz will miss the upcoming Davis Cup 2025 Final 8 event this week in Italy after sustaining a muscular edema injury. The Spaniard and two-time Wimbledon champion confirmed this news about withdrawing from the tournament on Instgaram on Tuesday.

Alcaraz's announcement comes after he sealed the ATP year-end No. 1 Title last week. He willl not conclude his season with Spain as previously planned.

"I'm very sorry to announce that I won't be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna. I have an edema in the sciatica of my right leg, and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I've always said that playing for Spain is the biggest thing there is and I was very excited to be able to help fight for the Saladera. I'm going home sore." Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

The two-time Wimbledon champion travelled to Bologna, Italy, for the competition, but did not recover from his injury in time to participate in the 2025 Davis Cup Final 8 event.

The Davis Cup 2025 Final 8 will be held from November 18 to 23. The event also includes the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

Alcaraz's withdrawl means his 2025 season comes to an end with 71 wins in 80 matches he played. The Spaniard emerged victorious in eight of the 11 finals he contested across the year.

The Olympic silver medallist revealed that he suffered an injury in his leg during the championship match against Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals.

Jannik Sinner defended his crown at the Nitto ATP Finals on Sunday. Sinner outclassed Alcaraz 7-6 (4), 7-5 in a thrilling match at Turin's Inalpi Arena. Sinner's composure against his rival was the main highlight of the game.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz won eight titles, including the French Open at Roland-Garros and the US Open. The young sensation also lifted the ATP Masters 1000 titles in Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati.

