"Could I play at Wimbledon": Pope Leo XIV shares a laugh with Italy's tennis star Sinner

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Italy's Jannik Sinner, the number one-ranked tennis star, who had an off day in the ongoing Italian Open on Wednesday, went to the Vatican City and met Pope Leo XIV.

Sinner, his parents Johann and Siglinde, his manager Alex Vittur and a delegation from the Italian Tennis Federation, including president Angelo Binaghi, were among those present during the meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

During his audience, the 23-year-old presented Pope Leo XIV, who was elected just six days ago, with one of his racquets. In a video posted by Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Instagram, Pope Leo XIV asked Sinner about his Tuesday night victory against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, to which the Italian replied, "Yes, we managed."

After Sinner presented his racket, Pope Leo XIV shared a laugh with Sinner. "Could I play at Wimbledon?" he asked.

Last Thursday, the Vatican conclave chose a new Pope, Robert Prevost, the first American Pope, Vatican News said. The Cardinals gathered in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel and elected 69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pope, who took the name Pope Leo XIV. He is the first American to lead the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti, the senior cardinal deacon appeared on the St. Peter's balcony that overlooks the St Peter's square and announced, "Habemus Papam!" - "We have a pope."

Meanwhile, Sinner will be keen on continuing his scorching form in the Italian Open when he squares off against Casper Ruud in the quarter-final clash on Thursday. He secured a spot in the last eight with a 7-6(2), 6-3 victory over Cerundolo.

"He's a very tough competitor, it's a great challenge for me. Especially now trying to get used to so many difficult situations on the court. I just tried to stay there mentally, trying to play every point. But I'm very happy because I felt like I raised my level. Game wise, I felt a little bit better. It was very heavy conditions, and it was a long day. The crowd helped me, so I'm happy to go through," Sinner said after the win, as quoted from ATP.

