"Crowd electric and loud as always": Novak Djokovic after his first round victory in US Open 2025

New York [US], August 25 : Former World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic took to his social media handle and expressed his thoughts on being part of the ongoing US Open 2025 tennis tournament, which is being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Appreciating the audience of the US Open 2025, the tennis player wrote in his post on Instagram, "Back under Ashe lights. First time Sunday start for me. The crowd is electric and loud as always. New York, you never disappoint. Thank you for the support. Idemo."

Djokovic registered a comfortable victory over the local boy Learner Tien in three straight sets, 6-1, 7-6, 6-2, on Sunday evening. His next game in the competition will be against a US player, Zachary Svajda.

Speaking about the first round match against Tien, Djokovic finished the first set in just 24 minutes, where he lost only one game and committed just four unforced errors.

In the second set, the American player showed some fight against the Serbian tennis player but eventually went on to lose it by 6-7. In this game, Djokovic made a lot of unforced errors, which were five times higher than in set one.

In the third set, Djokovic made fewer unforced errors and registered a comfortable victory over his opponent as he won the third set of the game 6-2.

"Good thing, two days off now. But yeah, [my physical lapse was] slightly a concern. I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points," Djokovic said after winning the match.

"There was quite a bit of tension on the court, playing a young American, night session. For me, I haven't played a match, official match, [in] six weeks. I had to deliver my A-game, which I did I think in the first set. Particularly in the second, it was surviving on the court. But in the important moments, I just put one more ball in the court than he did. I think it was also good to experience that, in a sense, kind of break the ice officially in the tournament. Looking forward to the next challenge, " he added.

