Danilovic stuns top seed Navarro to win Nordea Open title

Bastad (Sweden), July 16 No.8 seed Olga Danilovic of Serbia emerged as the champion at the WTA 125 Nordea Open after outlasting No.1 seed Emma Navarro 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-3 in singles final.

Currently ranked No.94, 22-year-old Danilovic took two-and-a-half hours to squeak past 55th-ranked Navarro of the United States on Saturday. Danilovic captured her first title at WTA 125 level with the victory.

"This was a very, very, very tough match. Obviously the toughest in the week. She's a great player, her ranking says a lot. From the first point, I think, until the last was so tough," Danilovic said, after her win.

"I'm very happy I managed, after the second set, to come back. I obviously felt a bit tired because it's been a tough week, but I was able to [make] a last push for me, and I gave it my all, and it paid off," he added.

The event brought Danilovic her biggest title since she defeated Anastasia Potapova to win her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title at the 2018 Moscow River Cup. Danilovic claimed that WTA 250 title as a 17-year-old lucky loser.

This week, Danilovic had to battle through three-setters in three of her five matches on her way to the title. She dropped her first set of the tournament 6-0 and suffered another bagel set in the semifinals, but those did not deter her from taking the crown.

On the other hand, the doubles title was won by No.4 seeds Irina Khromacheva and Panna Udvardy, who edged No.3 seeds Eri Hozumi and Jang Su-jeong 4-6, 6-3, [10-5].

In their first tournament as a team, Khromacheva and Udvardy eked out the win after 1 hour and 33 minutes. It is the second career WTA 125 doubles title for both Khromacheva and Udvardy.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor