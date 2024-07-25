Danish tennis player Holger Rune withdraws from Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Danish tennis player Holger Rune announced his withdrawal from the Paris Olympics 2024 after sustaining a wrist injury, according to the official website of ATP.

Taking to his official X account, Rune said that he always wanted to take part in the Olympics. He also confirmed his wrist injury and said that he will follow the Paris Olympics from home.

"I am really sorry that I will be unable to play the Olympics. It's something I've been looking forward to playing and being a part of. I have played with pain in my wrist throughout both the clay and grass seasons, so I have to take the medical recommendations seriously. I will follow the Olympics from home and cheer on all the Danish athletes and I hope and believe that we can bring home many medals from Paris. Come on Denmark," Rune wrote on his X.

Last year, the Danish tennis player climbed to No. 4 in the PIF ATP Rankings and was looking forward to making his Olympic debut. Rune has tallied a 27-15 record this season, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index.

Last week, he competed in Hamburg, where he retired from his quarter-final match against eventual champion Arthur Fils while trailing 4-6, 1-4.

Earlier, current world number one and Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner also withdrew himself from the Paris Olympics 2024 after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

"I am extremely sad and disappointed. Competing at the Olympic Games was one of my main goals for this season. I was really looking forward to being back at Roland Garros and playing for my country in this prestigious event. However, after seeing my doctors on Tuesday and waiting an extra day to give myself some more time to see if my condition would improve, things unfortunately got worse," said Sinner on X.

Sinner had started facing some symptoms of the illness on Monday after a week of practice in Monaco following which he was strongly advised by his team of doctors to withdraw from the multi-sport extravaganza.

"As I said this is upsetting for me and I hope to be able to play the Olympics in the future. I was looking forward to competing with my teammates and the rest of the Italian team, but for now, that will have to wait," Sinner said. "As advised by my medical team, I will now take some time to rest and recover to full health. I'd like to wish the whole team Italia the best for this important event and hope to be back stronger in the future," added Sinner in his statement.

