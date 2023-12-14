Day-2 of Tennis Premier League season 5 ends after host of thrilling matches

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], December 14 : The second day of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) season 5 saw a series of enthralling matches being played out on the day.

The round of fixtures on Day 2 of the Tennis Premier League began with a highly anticipated clash between Bengaluru SG Mavericks and Pune Jaguars. The match started with the Women's Singles Category as Arina Rodionova of Bengaluru SG Mavericks went up against Diana Marcinkevica of Pune Jaguars. The game ended 15-5 in favour of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks.

It was followed by the Men's Single Category which saw Ramkumar Ramanathan of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks go up against Lukas Rosol of Pune Jaguars, the clash ended in favour of the Pune Jaguars with a score of 7-13.

Arina Rodionova and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks played against Diana Marcinkevica and Rithvik Bollipalli of the Pune Jaguars in the Mixed Doubles Category, which ended in 11-9 in favour of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks.

In the Men's Doubles Category, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks came out on top in the tie against Rithvik Bollipalli and Lukas Rosol of the Pune Jaguar, as the match ended 11-9. Bengaluru SG Mavericks won the fixture against Pune Jaguars as it ended, 44-36 in their favour. Arina Rodionova of Bengaluru SG Mavericks was awarded player of the match.

The second match of the day was between Punjab Patriots and Delhi Binny's Brigade and a closely contested affair. The Delhi team's Ambassador, Malliaka Arora was cheering her team on from the dugout. Conny Perrin of Punjab Patriots went up against Sahaja Yamalapalli of Delhi Binny's Brigade. Conny Perrin prevailed over the young Sahaja as the game ended 11-9 in favour of the Swiss player. It was followed by the Men's Singles category, where Digvijay Pratap Singh of the Punjab Patriots lost to Dennis Novak of Delhi Binny's Brigade, which ended 9-11 in favour of Novak. Conny Perrin and Arjun Khade of the Punjab Patriots went up against Sahaja Yamalapalli and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of the Delhi Binny's Brigade in the Mixed Doubles category, which ended 11-9 as Punjab cliched a thrilling victory. The final game of the match was the Men's Doubles Doubles category, in which Digvijay Pratap Singh and Arjun Khade of the Punjab Patriots beat Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Dennis Novak of Delhi Binny's Brigade, with a score of 12-8. Punjab Patriots came out on top after the match ended 43-37. Arjun Khade of Punjab Patriots was awarded player of the match.

The third fixture was between Hyderabad Strikers and Gujarat Panthers. The fixture was kicked off by Ellen Perez of Hyderabad Strikers taking on Karman Kaur Thandi of the Gujarat Panthers. The game ended 13-7 in favour of Ellen Perez. The Men's Singles category saw Niki Poonacha of Hyderabad Strikers taking on Sumit Nagal of the Gujarat Panthers, which ended 12-8 in favour of Hyderabad. The game was followed by the Mixed Doubles, where Ellen Perez and Saketh Myneni of the Hyderabad Strikers went up against Karman Kaur Thandi and Mukund Sashikumar of the Gujarat Panthers. Hyderabad Strikers emerged victorious after the game ended 11-9. The fixture was closed out with the Men's Doubles in which Saketh Myneni and Niki Poonacha of Hyderabad Strikers drew with Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sashikumar of the Gujarat Panthers after the tie ended 10-all. The Hyderabad Strikers beat the Gujarat Panthers as the match ended 46-34. Ellen Perez of the Hyderabad Strikers was adjudged to be the best player of the match.

The last fixture of Day 2 was between Bengal Wizards and Mumbai Leon Army. Maria Timofeeva from Bengal Wizards clashed with Sowjanya Bavisetti of Mumbai Leon Army, which saw Mumbai come out on top with a score of 9-11. The game was followed by the Men's Singles Category in which Sriram Balaji of the Bengal Wizards lost to Ernest Gulbis of the Mumbai Leon Army as the tie ended 8-12. The next category was that of the Mixed Doubles in which Maria Timofeeva and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards locked horns with Sowjanya Bavisetti and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of the Mumbai Leon Army. The Mixed Doubles category ended in favour of Mumbai Leon Army after the game ended 6-14. The day was closed out by the Men's Doubles category in which Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards beat Ernest Gulbis and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of Mumbai Leon Army after the clash ended 13-7. Mumbai Leon Army emerged victorious against Bengal Wizards after the fixture ended 36-44 to close out the second day of season 5 of the Tennis Premier League. Ernest Gulbis of Mumbai Leon Army was awarded the player of the match.

Day 2 witnessed some blockbuster clashes on the court at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. There were some changes in the overall league table too. Punjab Patriots jumped to the top of the table as they had amassed 84 points by the end of Day 2. They are closely followed by Bengaluru SG Mavericks who sit 2nd in the table with 83 points. Bengal Wizards sit 3rd after the fixtures on Day 2 with 82 points. Gujarat Panthers and Hyderabad Strikers are right on their heels with 80 points each and sit 4th and 5th in the table respectively. Delhi Binny's Brigade sits 6th in the table with 79 points. Mumbai Leon Army ended Day 2 at the 7th spot with 78 points, and the home team Pune Jaguars sit at the foot of the table with 74 points.

