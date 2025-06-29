Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova gives fitness update ahead of Wimbledon title defence

London [UK], June 29 : Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova gave a fitness update ahead of her title defence against Eastbourne Open runners-up Alexandra Eala.

Barbora, who was forced to withdraw from the Eastbourne Open this week due to injury ahead of the quarterfinal, will be kickstarting her Grand Slam defence in the UK against Eala on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match presser, Krejcikova said, "I had to have a couple of days off where I did not really play any tennis, but I did some off-court stuff. I have been feeling every day a little bit better, so I am really happy with that."

"I hope by Tuesday everything's going to be fine. Yeah, I hope I am going to have a nice match and a great tournament," she added.

Heading into the Wimbledon after playing some tournaments in May and June following a thigh issue that stopped her from playing between November to May, she said that things have not been difficult despite spending so much time away from the game.

"It is actually very, very nice to be here and very nice to play, even after all the time I was out. So I am enjoying it. I am happy to be here. I find it tough, complicated, but I do not find it difficult. Yeah, I am looking forward very much to playing on Tuesday," she concluded.

