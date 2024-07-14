Deja vu for Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak again to win second Wimbledon title

London [UK], July 14 : Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the centre court in London on Sunday.

The Spaniard became only the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

The Spanish tennis player started off well and took command of the match as he won the set 6-2 against the Serbian. The first set was one-sided after Alcaraz received a double break and ended it in 41 minutes.

Alcaraz kept his momentum and won the second set 6-2. Djokovic was struggling in the second set and failed to make a comeback.

The Serbian tennis player tried to bounce back in the third set but Alcaraz didn't let go easily. Djokovic started well in the third set and gave a tough fight to his opponent but the Spaniard gave a tough fight and forced the match into the tiebreak. Alcaraz kept his nerves cool and won the tiebreak 7-4.

The Spaniard dominated the game from the very first moment and won the Wimbledon 2024 final in straight three sets.

Alcaraz was up against fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final. Despite losing the first set, the Spaniard made a strong comeback to win 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Second-seeded Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, beat Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 to make the summit clash.

Alcaraz and Djokovic played out a marathon final at the Centre Court last year that lasted four hours and 42 minutesthe third-longest Wimbledon final in history. Alcaraz picked up his second-ever Grand Slam title after a thrilling battle, ending the Serbian's pursuit of a fifth-straight Wimbledon title.

Carlos Alcaraz, third in the ATP tennis rankings, bagged the French Open men's singles title last month, beating Alexander Zverev in the final.

