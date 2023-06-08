For me tournament is not over: Alexander Zverev after QFs win in French Open

Paris [France], June 8 : Alexander Zverev is keen to win more after reaching his third consecutive French Open semifinal on Wednesday.

Zverev on Court Philippe-Chatrier produced a fine heavy-hitting performance to battle past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach the semifinal of the ongoing French Open 2023.

On Court Philippe-Chatrier, Zverev prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 despite the Argentine's relentless attack in a match that lasted for three-hour, 22 minutes. Zverev will continue the quest for his maiden major title when he meets Casper Ruud on Friday.

The German will attempt to reach his second major final as he advances to the final four at a major for the sixth time (1-4). The two-time winner of the Nitto ATP Finals is not satisfied with just making it this far.

"I'm in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. I'm happy to be in a sem-final of a Grand Slam any time that I'm there. But, of course, for me the tournament is not over. I'm happy to be here, but I know that hopefully I have two more matches ahead, and they're not going to get easier," Zverev was quoted as saying by ATP.

"It was definitely a tournament that I marked on my calendar this year. I'm happy to be playing the way I'm playing here in Paris. I'm extremely happy with how things are going," Zverev said. "But as I said, the tournament is not over yet. There are still potentially two very, very difficult matches ahead, and I'm looking forward to that," he added.

Because he tore ligaments in his right ankle in last year's semi-final match against Rafael Nadal and was sidelined for the remainder of the season, Zverev marked Roland Garros on his calendar.

One year later, the former World No. 2 is in a position to once again contend for a spot in the Paris final. At the time, he was playing some of his greatest tennis.

"I couldn't play for the first seven months of my injury. Then for the next three, four months, I was still in pain, so I wasn't pain-free. I wasn't able to move the way I wanted to. But, I mean, sometimes it's also just reminding yourself of who you were and what kind of matches you have won in the past. I think that is important sometimes as well," Zverev said.

"I don't think about it anymore. I'm going on court to win tennis matches. I'm not thinking about what happened last year. I have to talk about it a lot obviously, and that's fine. That's everybody's job, but I'm here to win tennis matches. I'm here to go deep in a Grand Slam," Zverev said.

