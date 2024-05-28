French Open: Aryna Sabalenka marches into next round, defeats Erika Andreeva

Paris [France], May 28 : World No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round with an easy 6-1, 6-2 win over Erika Andreeva on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris in the ongoing French Open 2024.

It just needed one hour and 8 minutes for Sabalenka to wrap up a win and move through to the second round. Sabalenka slammed 27 winners to just 16 unforced errors in the 15 games that the two played.

Although Sabalenka is currently 20-5 all-time in Grand Slam opening rounds, she is almost impervious to an opening upset now that she is among the best players in the world.

Three of those defeats were in her first four Grand Slam main draw matches, while the final one occurred at the 2020 Australian Open against Carla Suarez Navarro, a previous member of the Top 10 rankings.

In fact, Sabalenka hasn't dropped a set in a Grand Slam opening-round match in the previous two years.

For a long time, Sabalenka's least successful major was Roland Garros. She qualified for the semifinals last year despite falling in the first week five times, but a year later, things are very different for her. Her next opponent will be the victor of a match between two qualifiers.

Earlier in the day, the fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina scripted a fine victory of 6-2, 6-3 against Greet Minnen in the first round of the French Open 2024 after a slow start on Tuesday.

But for the majority of the match, Rybakina was in dazzling form and the World No.4 fired 36 winners to 21 unforced errors. In the second round, Rybakina will face either former World No.1 Angelique Kerber or Arantxa Rus.

With her usual calmness, the No. 4 seed, who was patient and strong, built her opening round victory. With six unforced errors in the first six points of the game, her hesitation at the beginning of the game could have predicted additional troubles. As a result, she gave up an early lead. Her rapid disregard for the "alert" allowed him to immediately correct her forehand and secure a 2-2 score on her third break point.

The remaining plays showcase the Kazakhstani player's best qualities, which include her deadly serve and rockets she launches from her baseline (she finished the match with 36 winning shots). She was very dedicated, winning 69% of the points after winning the first, and she skillfully diversified her shots, giving her opponent only six little points remaining until the opening set (6/2).

Elsewhere, No.7 seed Zheng Qinwen ended Alize Cornet's run in the French Open as the 21-year-old registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory in one hour and 23 minutes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor