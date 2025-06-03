French Open: Aryna Sabalenka moves to semifinals

Paris [France], June 3 : The world number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing French Open, defeating the current Olympic gold medalist and number eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the final eight clash on Tuesday.

As per WTA, Sabalenka defeated Qinwen by 7-6(3), 6-3, reaching her seventh semifinal of the season. She came back from 4-2 down in the first set to secure the win.

This is Sabalenka's 11th major semifinal overall, the most by a player since Maria Sharapova reached the French Open semis in 2011, and her second semifinal in Paris after 2023, when she lost to Karolina Muchova in a three-set game.

Sabalenka will be aiming for her sixth Grand Slam final and first-ever French Open final against fifth seed Iga Swiatek in the 13th match of their rivalry.

Until last month, Sabalenka enjoyed a massive edge over Qinwen, securing the first six encounters, but the Olympic gold medalist bounced back in the Rome Open quarterfinals, securing her first win 6-4, 6-3.

Speaking after the match, Sabalenka said, "I have to say I was pretty exhausted in Rome. Honestly, I was playing the tournament constantly thinking I should not be playing and I needed a little rest before Roland Garros."

"I was actually glad I lost that match, because I needed a little break before Roland Garros. Today I was just fresher. I was ready to battle, I was ready to fight, I was ready to leave everything I had on court to get this win," she added.

The world number one was extremely sharp against Qinwen, which marked the first top 10 win of her career at the French Open, as compared to six at the Australian Open and the US Open combined.

