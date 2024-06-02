French Open: Djokovic marches to fourth round with brilliant comeback win against Musetti

Paris [France], June 2 : Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic continued his fine run in the ongoing French Open competition with a brilliant come-from-behind win against young Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday.

Djokovic defeated Musetti by 7-5, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in a match that lasted four hours and 29 minutes, as per ATP's official website.

With this win, he has kept his hopes of staying number one at the end of the tournament alive, for which he will have to reach the finals. After blowing a set point for a two-sets lead, the 37-year-old was in trouble as he was trailing by two sets after a much fresher and younger opponent.

But Djokovic made a brilliant comeback, exposing the gulf of championship wins and experience between him and Musetti to secure his 369th Grand Slam match win to level scores with Roger Federer for most wins at major competitions.

Djokovic also made his head-to-head record against Mussetti better, to 5-1. Musetti had secured an upset win over the veteran in the Monte Carlo Masters last year.

Djokovic's fourth-round opponent will be Argentine 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo, who has made it to the fourth round two years in a row. If Djokovic does not reach the final, the second seed and current Australian Open will become the first-ever Italian player to reach the number one ranking if he reaches the final.

Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday delivered one of his best performances of the season to storm past Ben Shelton 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the ongoing French Open 2024.

With the win in the third round, Auger-Aliassime set up a fourth-round meeting with Carlos Alcaraz.

Auger-Aliassime set up a showdown with Alcaraz after winning in one hour and 52 minutes. The Canadian leads the Spaniard 3-2 in their ATP Head-to-Head series, but Alcaraz has won their last two meetings.

