French Open: Elena Rybakina perfectly dominates Greet Minnen to reach second round

Paris [France], May 28 : The fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina scripted a fine victory of 6-2, 6-3 against Greet Minnen in the first round of the French Open 2024 after a slow start on Tuesday.

But for the majority of the match, Rybakina was in dazzling form and the World No.4 fired 36 winners to 21 unforced errors. In the second round, Rybakina will face either former World No.1 Angelique Kerber or Arantxa Rus.

" I missed this tournament and I'm really happy to be back and competitive here. A humid climate like on Tuesday, required moving better, we have to 'adjust. But I'm focusing on myself and I'm playing very well now. She will face Arantxa Rus or Angelique Kerber in the next round," the world No. 4 said after her victory as quoted by Roland Garros website.

She made eight consecutive unforced errors to start the match, including a double fault to drop service in the first game, showing signs of rust. She needed a second opportunity to win after wasting her first match point at 5-1 on a missed drop shot effort.

However, Rybakina was on fire for the most part of the game. She won ten straight games after falling behind 2-0, showering Minnen with victories from all over the court. The Kazakhstani's forehand served as the foundation of her run, but she also frequently executed excellent drop shots and swarmed the net when the chance arose.

With her usual calmness, the No. 4 seed, who was patient and strong, built her opening round victory. With six unforced errors in the first six points of the game, her hesitation at the beginning of the game could have predicted additional troubles. As a result, she gave up an early lead. Her rapid disregard for the "alert" allowed him to immediately correct her forehand and secure a 2-2 score on her third break point.

The remaining plays showcase the Kazakhstani player's best qualities, which include her deadly serve and rockets she launches from her baseline (she finished the match with 36 winning shots). She was very dedicated, winning 69% of the points after winning the first, and she skillfully diversified her shots, giving her opponent only six little points remaining until the opening set (6/2).

Elsewhere, No.7 seed Zheng Qinwen ended Alize Cornet's run in the French Open as the 21-year-old registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory in one hour and 23 minutes.

