French Open: Ons Jabeur rallies past Olga Danilovic to book Round of 16 spot

Paris [France], June 4 : The World No 7 Ons Jabeur on Court Suzanne Lenglen scripted an outstanding came back from a set down to defeat Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and book a spot in the Round of 16 at the ongoing French Open 2023.

Jabeur will now take on No 36 Bernarda Pera for a spot in her first quarterfinal in Paris.

After losing the first set 6-4 due to a break, Jabeur broke first in the second set to take a 3-2 lead. In the longest game of the match, she faced four break points when serving to consolidate the break. She saved all of them, eventually converting on her third game point to win the six-deuce game.

Both players would trade breaks before Jabeur went up to serve out the set at 5-4. Danilovic kept up her unrelenting return pressure, earning a break point and even the set. The Tunisian answered with her strongest forehand of the night, a scorching inside-out winner that restored the game to deuce. She finished the set two points later.

"I'm gonna give it 100 per cent. We learn from the other fourth rounds that I lost here. Obviously have much more experience than the other times. Let the dream continue. Roland Garros is very close to my heart, and a Grand Slam that I always dreamed of winning with the big girls," WTA.com quoted Jabeur as saying.

"For me, today it's about a great transformation, great transformation of energy, of attitude on the court, of so many things. So hopefully the next step will be even better, and I can approach the second week stronger and ready to play better against lefties," Jabeur said.

