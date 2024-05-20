French Open: Tennis legend Rafael Nadal all smiles as he gets rousing welcome at main court, begins training

Paris [France], May 20 : The 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal on Monday arrived in the French capital and the 22-time Grand Slam champion received a rousing welcome from the fans at the iconic Philippe Chatrier the centre court at Roland-Garros as he stepped out to practice on clay.

Roland Garros's official X handle posted a video of the Spaniard arriving in Paris, raising hopes of his participation in this year's French Open. The former World No. 1 was seen in high spirits and interacted warmly with the event staff.

https://x.com/rolandgarros/status/1792545585544716730

The 22-time Grand Slam champion walked out on the court and he was greeted with loud cheers at the Philippe Chatrier. He was sporting a white T-shirt and black trousers.

https://x.com/rolandgarros/status/1792573183607853484

At the centre court, Nadal was involved in an intense training session. In a video by Roland-Garros, the Spaniard was seen slamming balls with full force, indicating his intention to be ready in time for the coveted prize at the clay-court Grand Slam.

https://x.com/rolandgarros/status/1792587755244888242

Notably, Nadal last won a French Open title in 2022, before missing the 2023 edition.

Meanwhile, Nadal struggled to play at his supreme form at the Italian Open, losing in straight sets against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

After the defeat against Hurkacz in Rome, Nadal looks ahead and plans to play for a record-extending 15th French Open title later this month.

"The time has come to make a decision," Nadal said of his fitness problem, as he prepared for "the most important event" of his tennis career.

Earlier, the former World No.1 addressed the "physical issues" that have been bothering him and may cause the 37-year-old to miss the second Grand Slam of the season.

"Now [there are] two ways. Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing well enough. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is to accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks," Nadal said as quoted by ATP.

The French Open will start from May 26 in the French capital Paris.

