"Golden homecoming...": Djokovic receives warm welcome back home following Paris Olympics gold medal

Belgrade [Serbia], August 13 : Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic received a warm welcome back home following his gold medal win at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics.

Djokovic turned his ultimate dream into reality by winning his first Olympic gold by overcoming Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final in Paris.

The tennis icon took to X and posted a video of him being welcomed by an excited and energetic crowd of thousands, "A golden homecoming. KOD KUCE JE NAJLEPSE."

https://x.com/DjokerNole/status/1823113890768593187

The 24-time Grand Slam Champion was down on his knees and tears of joy fell from his eyes after taking the game point. With the name Djokovic echoing around the stadium, the Serbian climbed the stairs and went into the stands to celebrate with his family. After Djokovic's 7-6, 7-6 win in the gold medal match, the emotions got the better of Alcaraz as he settled for the silver medal.

Now after this win, he has won 24 Grand Slam titles, the most by anyone across both men's and women's tennis. Djokovic has won 10 Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and four US Open titles.

Besides all this, he now finally has an Olympic gold medal, which is required for a player to complete a career golden slam.

Aside from his dominance at Grand Slam level, Djokovic has a total of 72 big titles in tennis. After spending years trying to catch up with stars like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he has outshined them to become the leader of the modern-day 'Big Three' in tennis. This includes 40 ATP Masters titles as well and seven ATP Finals championship titles.

Nadal is second among the 'Big Three', with a total of 59 big titles, including 22 Grand Slams, which also includes a record 14 French Open titles, 36 ATP Masters titles and one Olympic gold medal in singles competition.

Federer is at number three, with 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record eight Wimbledon titles, 28 ATP Masters titles and six ATP Finals titles. This all combines and makes 54 big titles. He has no Olympic singles gold medal though, having one silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor