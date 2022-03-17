Gujarathi leads Mumbai brigade march in ITF event

Mumbai, March 17 Vinayak Gujarathi had to deal against a strong opponent, hot weather conditions and extreme humidity but managed to overcome them all to enter the men's 65+ singles semifinals in the Jayant Roy Memorial $ 400 Mumbai ITF Tennis Tournament for seniors, here on Thursday.

Gujarathi recovered from a first set loss to put it across Eknath Kinikar 4-6, 6-4, 10-4, his superior staying power proving decisive in the Super tie-break.

It was a good day for players from Mumbai, with Mayur Vasant also making the semis in the 60+ category and Dinesh Laungani advancing in the 50+ age group. Mayur Vasant outplayed Dilip Singh Nongmathem 6-1, 6-0, while Laungani accounted for Bharat Singh 6-4, 6-1.

The women's 35+ final will pit Arti Ganesh versus Radhika Kanitkar. While Arti defeated Priyaka Mehta 6-4, 6-2 in the semis, Radhika blanked out Priya Jain 6-0, 6-0.

Following are the results:

Women's Single 35 - Semi Finals

Arti Ganesh (IND) bt Priyanka Mehta (IND) 6-4, 6-2; Radhika Kanitkar (IND) bt Priya Jain (IND) 6-0, 6-0.

Men's Single 50 - Round 32

Dashrath Salvi (IND) bt Deepak Patel (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Rajesh Balu (IND) bt Gunvant GT (IND) 6-0, 6-3; Rajiv Arora (IND) bt Rajesh Dusane (IND) 6-0, 2-0 (Conceded); Pravin Jadhav (IND) bt Ashish Pant (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Dinesh Laungani (IND) bt Bharat Singh (IND) 6-4, 6-1; Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Subramanaian Venkataraman (IND) 6-1, 6-1.

Men's Single 60 - Quarter Finals

Pawan Jain (IND) bt Dipankar Chakravarti (IND) 6-1,6-3; Ashish Sen (IND) bt Rakesh Kohli 6-1, 6-1; Mayur Vasant Manek (IND) bt Dilip Singh Nongmathem (IND) 6-1, 6-0.

Men's Single 65 - Quarter Finals

Muthati Suresh (IND) bt Babubhai Panchal (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Rajendra Singh Rathore (IND) bt Mahender Kakkad (IND) 6-4, 6-2; Vinayak Gujrathi (IND) bt Eknath Kinikar (IND) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4; Kishore Choudhary (IND) bt Yogesh Shah (IND) 1-6, 6-1, 10-8.

