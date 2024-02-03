Holger Rune downs Michael Mmoh to seal Montpellier SFs spot; Bublik advances

Montpellier [France], February 3 : The World No.7 Holger Rune won a close battle against Michael Mmoh in the Open Sud de France to seal a spot in the semi-final defeating the American 7-6(6), 6-4.

It took two hours and two minutes for Rune to overcome Mmoh and a critical moment for World No.7 occurred when he saved a set point at 5/6 in the first-set tie-break, eliminating American's chance with a 123 mph serve that the World No. 133 failed to return.

The 20-year-old Rune maintained his momentum, claiming 16 of his 18 first-serve points in the second set to advance to his second semi-final of the season (Brisbane final). The Dane's second-round victory over Pablo Llamas Ruiz marks his 100th career tour-level victory.

"When I got the break in the second set, I was thinking, 'I need to get the win because today is my sister's [Alma] birthday. I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to give a great gift by winning a match," ATP quoted Rune as saying, who will next face fourth seed Borna Coric in a semis clash.

Elsewhere, former champion Alexander Bublik survived a three-set challenge to claim a place in the semis.

Second seed Bublik moved past Alexander Shevchenko 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an-all Kazakhstan clash at the ATP 250 indoor hard event in France.

"He is an upcoming player. He has beaten a lot of top players already. I was putting every effort in and I got lucky at the end. I didn't serve any double faults on the breakpoints and I am happy with the win," said Bublik as quoted by ATP.

Bublik's championship quest will continue in the semi-finals on Saturday against third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated French wild card Harold Mayot 7-5, 6-1.

Auger-Aliassime, 23, dominated behind his serve, defeating Mayot in one hour and 19 minutes. The Canadian hit ten aces and survived the only two break points he faced to advance to his first semi-final of the season.

"To get three breaks in the first set means I was returning really well and then it was just adding the serve to that. Then being a bit more consistent, a bit more patient and disciplined. I felt like I was playing really good," Auger-Aliassime said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor