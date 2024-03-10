"I can always produce better tennis": Novak Djokovic keen to build block for improvement

California [US], March 10 : The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is looking to utilize his opening-round victory against Aleksandar Vukic at the ongoing Indian Wells Open as a foundation for future success.

The No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings was participating in the first match since January when he fell to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open. He was not at his free-flowing best against Vukic, but he still managed to win three sets.

Djokovic survived an opening-round scare against world no 69 Australian Vukic to eventually grind out a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 victory.

"I know I can always produce better tennis. Very self-critical and I think [to] some extent it's also important because then it puts you in the right mindset of wanting to work more and being engaged in the process of improving daily or trying to perfect your game and right the wrongs that you've done in a previous match or previous practise session," Djokovic said in his post-match press conference as quoted by ATP.

"So that's what I'm going to keep doing and hopefully building my game as this tournament is played over 10 to 14 days. It allows you to have practice days also between matches, which allows you to work on certain specifics in the game. I think as the tournament progresses, I believe my game will get better as well, I will feel more confident about myself and my chances to go far in the tournament. I have to take it step by step," said the five-time Indian Wells champion.

Djokovic, a five-time Indian Wells champion, was participating in the ATP Masters 1000 for the first time since 2019. The 36-year-old acknowledged feeling nervous in the early portions of the match against Vukic, but was glad to have been challenged.

"It was very important. Obviously, at one point I was a bit worried because I lost a set and then at the beginning of [the] third it was kind of going toe to toe. But I thought the chance would come. Stay in the match and try to raise the level of tennis," said Djokovic.

"I have to give him credit because he stepped it up. He served well, ripping forehands towards the end of the second, and beginning of the third, and was just deservedly still in the match. Could I have done some things better? Yeah, of course I could. But hopefully [there is a] bit less rust that I'm feeling for the next match and the continuation of this tournament," he added.

The Serbian is chasing a record-extending 41st ATP Masters 1000 championship in California, and his victory against Australian Vukic was his 400th at this level. Djokovic is attempting to win a record sixth Indian Wells title and will next face Italian loser Luca Nardi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor