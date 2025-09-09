ICC Chair Jay Shah, CEO Sanjog Gupta marked their presence at US Open Final

New York [US], September 9 : International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair Jay Shah and the ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta also marked their presence at the US Open final on Sunday between Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz and former world number one Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz denied Sinner back-to-back crowns at Flushing Meadows with an overwhelming all-around performance in the final to lift his second US Open title.

Alcaraz sealed his spot at the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time since 2023 following his triumph over arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the final of the US Open.

Alcaraz dished out a masterclass to oust his greatest rival by 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for 2 hours and 42 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 22-year-old's heroics in New York ensured that he would dethrone Sinner from the world number one ranking and end the Italian's 65-week reign at the summit.

Sinner will return to the top for the first time since September 2023. The contest was delayed by 50 minutes due to security measures in place to accommodate US President Donald Trump.

Alcaraz became the second youngest man to win six major men's singles titles in the Open Era after Bjorn Borg. His success came at the cost of Sinner's bid to become just the seventh man to win three Grand Slam singles titles in the same season.

Alcaraz seized early control with Sinner rushing into his shots and making an unprecedented nine unforced errors. Sinner eventually found his footing with a barrage of clean hitting while staying true to his tactical plan.

Despite losing the set, Alcaraz appeared galvanised. He started outlasting Sinner in the baseline exchanges and notched up a remarkable win.

The pulsating contest witnessed several mesmerising rallies, ferocious strokes and plenty of visits to the net. After being clobbered by Alcaraz in the opener, Sinner found his rhythm and consistency in his baseline striking to overwhelm the Spaniard to restore parity after the second set. Alcaraz drubbed Sinner 42 winners to 21 and dropped just nine points behind his first serve.

