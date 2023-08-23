Iga Swiatek, defending champion Jessica Pegula lead Guadalajara 2023 entry list

Guadalajara [Mexico], August 23 : World No.1 Iga Swiatek and defending champion Jessica Pegula headline the entry list for the Guadalajara Open, a WTA 1000 tournament that begins on September 17.

The tournament will be played from September 17 to 23 at the Pan American Tennis Center.

Seven of the WTA Tour's Top 10 are entered in Guadalajara, including Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, and last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari. It will be the first WTA 1000 after the US Open. This year, Guadalajara is the penultimate WTA 1000 of the season, with the China Open in Beijing to follow one week later.

Swiatek, who missed the competition last autumn, is scheduled to make her tournament debut in Guadalajara. After the 2021 WTA Finals, it would be Swiatek's second participation in the Mexican city.

Pegula made her breakthrough in Guadalajara last autumn, winning her maiden WTA 1000 title and capping off a spectacular season. In order to build on that success, Pegula won a second North American hard-court championship in Montreal this year.

Here are the Top 20 players entered in Guadalajara: Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Maria Sakkari, Petra Kvitova, Daria Kasatkina, Jennifer Brady (SR), Belinda Bencic, Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Jelena Ostapenko.

The players will then head to New York for the final Grand Slam of the season at the US Open, which begins from August 28.

