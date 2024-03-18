Iga Swiatek talks about being top-ranked tennis star following Indian Wells Triumph

California [US], March 18 : The world's top-ranked women's Tennis player Iga Swiatek expressed about what it feels to be the number one following her Indian Wells Open triumph.

Swiatek secured her second Indian Wells Open title win with a 6-4, 6-0 title win over Maria Sakkari, winning the final eight games of the match, knocking off Sakkari for the second time in two years to secure her second title at California after 2022.

Sakkari entered the final clash with a winning record of 3-2 over Swiatek, which gave her a slight edge over her opponent.

"I would say you just feel like your game is better than anyone out there. Obviously, it is not for granted that you are going to win because of that, but you feel like you have skills and you have everything to be able to present your best game," said Swiatek as quoted by WTA after winning on how it feels like being a number one-ranked tennis player.

Sakkari and Swiatek are the third pair to meet multiple times at the title clashes of Indian Wells, joining the elite company of Martina Hingis and Lindsay Davenport (1998, 2000) and Kim Clijsters and Lindsay Davenport (2003, 2005).

"It's amazing standing here again," Swiatek said about the crowd after raising the trophy for a second time.

Swiatek following the win, has eight WTA 1000 titles, and 19 WTA tour-level titles. During the court's last four seasons, she has captured atleast two trophies per season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor