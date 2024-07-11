"In those off days when I don't have matches...": Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon semifinal clash

London [UK], July 11 : Ahead of his Wimbledon semifinal clash, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic opened up on enjoying family time with his kids when he does not have his matches.

Djokovic moved to the semi-final of the Wimbledon 2024 after his opponent Alex de Minaur's walkover in the quarter-final match on Wednesday in London. He will be playing against Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal clash on Wednesday.

Djokovic won the game without any fight from the Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur. The Aussie player suffered an injury before the game for which he opted for a walkover from the match, allowing the Serbian tennis player to confirm his place in the semi-final round without any contest.

As quoted by the ATP website ahead of the semifinal on Friday, Djokovic said, "I do enjoy my time with my family, with my kids, for example. I had some really nice time with my daughter yesterday on-site. I try to mix things up."

"In those off days when I don't have matches, I try to practise, but also get my mind off tennis a little bit and enjoy the quality time with close ones. But the tension and the pressure and the stress is really high, as high as it always has been," he added.

Djokovic has had a rare three days off to prepare for the semifinal as his opponent suffered an injury during the game. Though his way of using off-court time has changed throughout his career, Djokovic's motivation to win still remains higher than ever. He is chasing his eighth Wimbledon singles title, to equal Roger Federer's tally of titles.

Djokovic has a reason to feel confident about this semifinal clash as he leads Musetti by 5-1 in the ATP Head to Head series going into his record-levelling 13th Wimbledon semifinal.

The Italian Musetti only came on the right side of result during the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters. Djokovic holds a record of 96 wins and 11 losses at Wimbledon, as compared to seven wins and three losses of Musetti, showcasing a huge difference in experience in lawns of London.

