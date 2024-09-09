"Incredibly special to win my second slam": Jannik Sinner after US Open 2024 win

New York [US], September 9 : After winning the US Open 2024, star Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner said that it was "incredibly special," for him to win his second Grand Slam.

Sinner completed a remarkable Grand Slam year by winning his second major title at the US Open on Sunday. The 23-year-old defeated Taylor Fritz of the United States, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, showcasing a high-quality performance that has defined his rise to the top of tennis over the past 18 months.

Taking to his official X handle, Sinner said that the US Open 2024 meant everything to him. The 23-year-old added that he will get back to work soon for the upcoming events.

"Thank you New York!! Incredibly special to win my second slam title here after a great two weeks. Thank you for all the support, it means so much. I love this sport and it means everything to me, time to enjoy this moment with my team and my family before we get back to work for the end of the year. The work never stops, we keep pushing," Sinner wrote on X.

Thank you New York!! 🏆 Incredibly special to win my second slam title here after a great two weeks. Thank you for all the support, it means so much. I love this sport and it means everything to me, time to enjoy this moment with my team and my family before we get back to work… pic.twitter.com/oolNYXWWrk — Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) September 8, 2024

Currently ranked World No. 1, Sinner has won six titles this season, leading the ATP Tour.

His impressive 2024 season has seen him pull 4,105 points ahead of his closest competitor, Alexander Zverev, in the ATP Year-End No. 1 race.

The atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium was electric as Fritz, the first American men's singles finalist since 2006, took the court.

However, Sinner's cool and controlled play, marked by precise serving and clean baseline shots, soon took over. He made just 21 unforced errors throughout the three-set match, ultimately overwhelming Fritz.

This year, Sinner became the first man in 47 years to win his first two Grand Slam titles in the same season.

With Carlos Alcaraz winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon, it is the first time since 1993 that all four major titles have been won by players of 23 or younger.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor