Indian Wells: Daniil Medvedev flies into third round, outplays Roberto Carballes Baena

California [US], March 10 : The World No.4 Daniil Medvedev started his Indian Wells campaign on a winning note as he moved past Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-3 in a one hour and 28 minutes clash.

He will play Sebastian Korda in the third round and try to overcome a 1-2 deficit.

"It was not an easy match. The rallies are slow here so 1:30 for 6-2, 6-3 is pretty long. But I know how to play well in these long rallies. I think I had the match under control. He managed to play one very good game at 4-2, but I was like, 'Okay, I just have to continue', and I managed to find a way," Medvedev said as quoted by ATP.

Talking about his next opponent Korda, Medvedev said, "He can play really good and I know that Indian Wells is a tough tournament. Starting from the first tournament you have to play your best and the past two matches I lost against Seb, so I'm going to try my best to beat him this time."

The last match of the evening was uncomplicated for the opening hour, with the former World No. 1 cruising to a set-and-a-break lead. However, what appeared to be a regular night at work turned out to be rather intriguing for Medvedev. Carballes Baena broke back in the second set, when a light started flashing over the stadium, hindering Medvedev's comeback. This created a delay in the action. It acted as a reset for the reigning finalist, who broke right away when play resumed and served out the match.

Elsewhere, former World No. 6 Gael Monfils upset Hubert Hurkacz 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-2.

The big-serving Pole took the lead by forcing a decider, but he struggled physically for long of the third set.

"I felt like I had a very strong start. I served very good. Physically I was very present. I was quite tough to put out of the court and off balance. I felt the first set gave me great momentum. He fought back and then in the end third set it was a really early break which helped me get through," Monfils said as quoted by ATP.

