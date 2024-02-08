India's Davis Cup heroes key attraction at Bengaluru Open 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 8 : Four Indian Davis Cuppers, including Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji, who played a key role in India's commanding win over Pakistan with their singles performances in Islamabad, will compete in the doubles event of the Bengaluru Open 2024.

Ramkumar has paired up with big-serving compatriot Saketh Myneni, while Balaji has teamed up with Germany's Andre Begemann for the event which will run from February 12-18.

Ramkumar and Myneni won the doubles title in 2022. Balaji (WR 78) and Begeman (201) will be the third-seeded team in the 16-team draw with a combined rank of 279. Myneni (WR 107) and Ramkumar (WR 210) are the sixth-best team in terms of their combined rank of 317.

The top-ranked team in the event will be of Frenchman Dan Added (WR 91) and Korea's Yun Seong Chung (WR 167). They have a combined rank of 258.

Dan Added has 11 double challenger titles to his credit and would like to add one more. He was in tremendous form in 2023 season, in which he won eight of those 11 Challenger events. His partner Chung had won the Bengaluru open doubles event last year with compatriot Yu Hsiou Hsu and would look to defend his title. Niki Poonacha (WR 147), who made a winning Davis Cup debut in Islamabad against Muhammad Shoaib, has joined forces with compatriot Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli (WR 159).

They have a combined rank of 306 and will be the fourth-seeded team in the ATP 100 Challenger event, which is being organised by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

"KSLTA is delighted to welcome India's Davis Cuppers and it will be an added impetus for the Bengaluru crowd to witness them in action after their stupendous victory in Islamabad. The tournament will also provide the Indian and other top players the opportunity to earn key ranking points and move up the ATP charts. This year competition will be very close considering a very strong field will be aiming for the Title," said Tournament Director Sunil Yajman as quoted from a release.

Sumit Nagal will lead India's challenge in the singles. Nagal had knocked out world number 27 Alexander Bublik at the Australian Open in the main draw first round.

