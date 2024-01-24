India's veteran Tennis star Rohan Bopanna "extremely proud" after ensuring World No. 1 rank in men's doubles

New Delhi [India], January 24 : India's ace Tennis star Rohan Bopanna who is set to become the World No.1 ranked men's doubles player expressed his emotions after achieving a remarkable feat at the age of 43.

Bopanna secured a place in the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open with his partner Matthew Ebden which guaranteed his spot at the summit of the rankings.

While addressing a press conference, Boppana described the set of emotions he was going through and said, "Extremly proud that I was able to achieve the number 1 ranking it was a dream to get close to get to the top ranking. After a successful last year, I believed that I could get close to the number one ranking."

"I think nobody reaches the World no. 1 ranking without consistency, it doesn't happen overnight. I think today that is what is proven and that is why I was able to get to the ranking. I still have the opportunity to do so, today I am here sitting at the number 1 ranking because I had the opportunity to do so. Don't look what has gone by look what is ahead that is what I tell the young athletes," Bopanna added.

While becoming the oldest player to reach the top spot in men's doubles, Bopanna also achieved the feat of securing 500 career wins in professional tennis during the ongoing Australian Open.

With 21 career titles, Rohan Bopanna is one of India's most decorated tennis professionals. He has been quite the journeyman in tennis and has adapted his style of play a lot over the years.

The set of remarkable feats that the veteran Indian player has managed to achieve would have been impossible if they went down to the Australian pair of James Duckworth and Marc Polmans in the first round.

In the first set, Bopnna and Ebden found themselves down and out with the scoreline reading 5-0 in favour of the Australian pair. They showed remarkable grit and against all odds took the set to tie tie-break. Armed with experience, Bopanna and Ebden clinched the first set and eventually the entire match.

Bopanna talked about the biggest asset that he and Matthew share on the court and said, "I think the biggest strength on the court is that both of us are very calm."

Bopanna and Ebden will lock horns against China's Zhizhen Zhang and Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the semi-final round on Thursday to confirm their place in the final round.

