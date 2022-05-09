Injured Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open 2022

By ANI | Published: May 9, 2022 05:58 PM2022-05-09T17:58:35+5:302022-05-09T18:05:02+5:30

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has been forced out of the Italian Open 2022 due to a left ankle injury.

Injured Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open 2022 | Injured Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open 2022

Injured Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open 2022

Next

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has been forced out of the Italian Open 2022 due to a left ankle injury.

Osaka announced her withdrawal on Monday afternoon. Nuria Parrizas Diaz will take Osaka's spot in the draw as a lucky loser and will face Sara Sorribes Tormo.

"Unfortunately I'm going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn't healed yet," Osaka said in a statement. "It's an Achilles injury so I need to be careful especially in advance of Roland Garros.

"I love this city and always enjoy playing in front of the Italian fans so I will be sorry to miss them - but look forward to coming back next year."

Osaka sustained her Achilles injury after her opening-round victory at the Madrid Open last week. She struggled to play with the injury in her 6-3, 6-1 loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Denmark's Clara Tauson also withdrew from the tournament citing a low back injury. She will be replaced by Madison Brengle as a lucky loser.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Nuria parrizas diazNuria parrizas diazmadridRomeSeven hillsReal madrid cityMadison brengle