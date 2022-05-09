Injured Naomi Osaka withdraws from Italian Open 2022

Former world number one Naomi Osaka has been forced out of the Italian Open 2022 due to a left ankle injury.

Osaka announced her withdrawal on Monday afternoon. Nuria Parrizas Diaz will take Osaka's spot in the draw as a lucky loser and will face Sara Sorribes Tormo.

"Unfortunately I'm going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn't healed yet," Osaka said in a statement. "It's an Achilles injury so I need to be careful especially in advance of Roland Garros.

"I love this city and always enjoy playing in front of the Italian fans so I will be sorry to miss them - but look forward to coming back next year."

Osaka sustained her Achilles injury after her opening-round victory at the Madrid Open last week. She struggled to play with the injury in her 6-3, 6-1 loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

Denmark's Clara Tauson also withdrew from the tournament citing a low back injury. She will be replaced by Madison Brengle as a lucky loser.

( With inputs from ANI )

