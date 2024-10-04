Ishaque Eqbal, Faisal Qamar secure men's doubles title in National Tennis C'ship

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar clinched the men's doubles title at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship on Friday in New Delhi.

The duo beat Fardeen Mohammed and Abhinansu Borthakur 6-0, 6-2 in the men's doubles final to win the title.

Unseeded Maaya Revathi R of Tamil Nadu and Nitin Kumar Sinha produced stunning upsets to reach the finals of their respective categories at the DLTA Complex.

Maaya continued her giant-killing run in the women's singles category, shocking second seed Riya Bhatia of Delhi with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory. The 15-year-old will now face top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat in the final, after Chaudhari dispatched Maharashtra's Pooja Ingale 6-1, 6-2 in her semi-final clash.

In the men's singles category, Nitin of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) staged a remarkable comeback to topple top seed J Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana. After dropping the first set, Sinha rallied to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, setting up a final showdown with Tamil Nadu's Rethin Pranav RS who defeated Abhinav Sanjeev S 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

India's largest domestic tennis tournament supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., a leading business conglomerate, under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, is witnessing the participation of exciting talents from various parts of the country fighting for the coveted crowns. The tournament has seen the participation of some of India's top tennis stars in the past editions including Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale, among many others.

The women's draw saw contrasting victories in the semi-finals. While Maaya's upset win was the talk of the tournament, top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari lived up to her billing with a dominant performance against Pooja Ingale. Chaudhari's clinical 6-1, 6-2 win sets the stage for an intriguing final against the in-form Revathi.

The women's doubles title went to Akanksha Nitture (Maharashtra) & Soha Sadiq (Karnataka) who defeated Sai Samhitha C and Pooja Ingale 6-3, 3-6, [10-4] in a thrilling final.

In the boys u-18 category, second seed Shanker Heisnam of Manipur secured his spot in the final after fourth seed Varun Verma of Tamil Nadu retired due to injury.

He will face seventh seed Aradhya Kshitij of Karnataka, who impressed with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Kerala's Karan Thapa.

The girls u-18 semi-finals saw fifth seed Diya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu overcoming fourteenth seed Sejal Bhutada of Maharashtra 7-5, 6-2. Ramesh will battle for the title against Maharashtra's Prisha Shinde, who defeated Haryana's Anandita Upadhyay 6-4, 6-3 in her semi-final match.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will be awarded with prize money with a total prize pool of over Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowance in the junior categories up for grabs. The winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events will also receive a tennis scholarship of Rs 25,000 each.

The boys and girls under-16 & under-14 category qualifying and main draw matches will be played from October 5 to October 12.

