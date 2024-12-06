"It is beautiful": Rohan Bopanna on Tennis Premier League's revolutionary format

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Legendary Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna is one of the marquee players in the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Season 6. The two-time Grand Slam champion is representing the Rajasthan Rangers, competing in the Mixed Doubles and Men's Doubles categories.

After three days of tennis action at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, his team is third on the points table with 154 points, firmly in contention for a spot in the finals.

This is Bopanna's debut season in the Tennis Premier League, and he expressed his excitement about the fast-paced 25-point format. "It's an exciting format, and it keeps everybody on their toes since every point is crucial. I am having a lot of fun playing TPL," he said, as quoted in a TPL press release.

He also reflected on playing in Mumbai after a long time, revisiting a court that holds a special place in his career. "The last time I played in Mumbai was in 2007, and I love playing here. I've made two ATP Finals on that very special court," an elated Bopanna added.

At Rajasthan Rangers, Bopanna is reunited with his former doubles partner Leander Paes, who is mentoring the side. Speaking about the opportunity to work with Paes again, Bopanna said, "He's been my teammate for such a long time. After 30 years of playing this sport, I've gained a lot of experience, and he brings even more. It's really a fun team to be part of."

The league has attracted a pool of talented young players this season, and the two-time Grand Slam champion is thrilled to see them on the big stage. Twenty-one-year-old Karan Singh of Hyderabad Strikers has particularly caught Bopanna's attention. "I've been watching Karan, and I think he's a great talent. We need more encouragement, not just from private sponsors but also from the federation, to support talent like his. It's wonderful to see youngsters stepping up to play on the big stage."

Reflecting on the league's journey over the last five seasons and its continued growth in the sixth, Bopanna concluded, "The league is growing every year, and that's the beauty of TPL. Kunal Thakur and Mrunal Jain have done a fantastic job connecting with players. It allows them to compete against each other while also having fun in a team environment. It's beautiful."

